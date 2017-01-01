100 Years Later, the Revolution is Free!

Home Search My Account You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart | Go to Checkout
 
 

Against the Odds magazine investigates military history from a broad perspective. The economic, political, religious and social aspects of warfare are examined in concert with events on the battlefield.

Each issue of ATO features:

Informative and insightful articles showcasing the history behind events, plus regular columns by noted game designers providing insight on the latest trends and events.

A challenging, fun wargame that drops the players into truly desperate situations but gives them multiple options to alter history.

Professionally printed graphics, complete with large playing map and 200 to 360 die cut playing pieces.

And much more! Look for Against the Odds to cover simulation design issues, order of battle research, rule writing, play testing and graphic techniques as it evolves. Get yourself truly "connected" with games and gaming by subscribing to Against the Odds!

Stand At Mortain

Following the defeat of the British and Canadian offensives of Operations Goodwood and Spring, in August 1944 the Germans redeployed several panzer divisions to shut down the American Operation Cobra offensive by attacking due west to the sea. The fiercest fighting occurred to the north and east of Mortain at Hill 314 (hex 1501 on the game map) where surrounded Americans of the 2nd Battalion of the 120th Regiment threw back repeated German attacks. Control of the high ground here would make the Mortain position nearly untenable, and with it the main Allied supply route from Normandy south would be severed.

Some Poles Apart

Their world collapsed around them in September, 1939 but the brave Polish defenders at Danzig put up such a fight the Germans were forced to grant them alone "honors of war" to end the fighting. Truly, they were Some Poles Apart, the second Pocket Battle Game from ATO!

Showtime Hanoi

F-4 Phantoms and MiGs clash over North Vietnam as Randy Cunningham and Willy Driscoll do battle with the famous (yet mysterious) NVA ace, Colonel Tomb. Yes, ATO brings you a complete air battle on a postcard with Showtime Hanoi, the third Pocket Battle Game in the series. Collect them all!

"Morgan's a' Comin'!"

Rebel raider John H. Morgan defies orders, crossing the Ohio River in the summer of 1863 to bring war to the Yankees! All across the Midwest his incursion results in numerous alarms, property damage, and Union fears that he will link up with Robert E. Lee. While the raid succeeds in diverting a small Union army away from Bragg, the fierce pace and determined Union resistance wears the invaders away to little more than a small band, all being captured in the end. Could Morgan have tipped the balance on not one, but two fronts? Find out with "Morgan's a' Comin'!"

The Toast of the Town

Iceni Queen Boudica takes ancient London by storm as her warriors decend upon the frightened inhabitants. A single Roman legion must fend off the barbarian horde and hold open the escape route over the Thames River.

Paying the Peiper

Dec. 16th 1944 - A seemingly quiet front, where both sides appear content to rest and refit their tired troops, US forces are badly bloodied as Kampfgruppe Peiper erupts out of the Ardennes! Yet the day will see Col. Peiper frustrated more by his own friendly forces in front of his spearheads, than enemy resistance.

"La Garde recule!"

With time running out to win at Waterloo, Napoleon unleashes his Imperial Guard to smash through the last defenders of the Allied ridgeline. A man who once launched entire armies at his foes now gambles his empire upon a mere five battalions - but what battalions! History knows few finer forces... Will they succeed, or be hurled back, raising the incredulous cry across the French Army, "La Garde recule!"

The Union Forever!

It was a war so grand in cause, so vast in theater, and so bitter was the shadow cast on the hearts of its participants that we argue over it to this day. A great deal was settled, and a greater deal was left unsettled. Yes, Against the Odds brings you the entire American Civil War…on a postcard! Get yours today.

Operation Cerberus

Some may say that the investment Nazi Germany made in surface ships was a gross misplacement of resources. But things like the hunt for the Bismarck certainly made for interesting stories, didn't they? One of the most interesting happened on February 11, 1942, when, complying with an order from Hitler that the navy did not much care for, Vice Admiral Otto Ciliax led some of Germany's most powerful naval units on a daring run…right up the English Channel. It sounds like madness, and in fact, was so unexpected, that they got away with it! The Germans called it Operation Cerberus. The British always referred to it as "The Channel Dash."

Marschall Vorwärts!

In 1813 Coalition forces under the indomitable FM Blücher ("Marshal Forwards") drive into Napoleon's rear to seize control of the vital supply routes feeding into the city of Leipzig, and as a consequence, seriously disrupt the French main attack to the south.

"A Matter of Honor, Sire"

The battle to the northeast of Leipzig was one of missed opportunities for the Coalition. The King of Sweden's (Bernadotte) subordinates were forced to challenge his honor just to get him to take part, and he still arrived late and in the wrong place. Can you do better?

The Nations Assemble

Napoleon's plan for victory at Leipzig requires a bold thrust south - straight at Europe's assembled might! This battlefield saw units from a host of Allied nations battling with the French Grand Army for control of the crucial crossroads, bridges, and supply depots at Leipzig.

Trapping the Ogre

The southwest portion of the Leipzig battlefield saw Coalition units thrusting north to seize the only practical line of retreat west still open to the French. Success meant trapping the French for a truly "Napoleonic" style victory in reverse.

Surrender Unto Caesar!

In a final decisive move, the warlord of Gaul, Vercingetorix, occupies the hilltop of Alesia and accepts a Roman siege. Before being encircled, he send out messengers summoning every Gaul in the country to his rescue. Caesar in turn digs in twice around the town, facing both inwards and outwards, supremely prepared to fight on two fronts!

Behold, a Pale Glider

10 May 1940: a handful of German troops using gliders (painted light blue underneath to match the sky) land atop Eben Emael, Belgium's strongest fort. The complex was a linchpin in Allied hopes of disrupting any German offensive. Losing it in just a few hours was baffling (and terrifying). This two-player game simulates this key event in the fall of France.

 

  





