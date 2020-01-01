Home Search My Account You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart | Go to Checkout
 
 

The issues below are all in preparation.
If you subscribe today, you will get:

52 - Operation Ichi-Go
53 - ROME, INC.
54 - Monty’s D-Day
55 - Lee's Greatest Victory

And if you select a subscription with the Annual, you will get:

(NEW) 2018 Annual - Sea Monsters!

 I want to (login required):
   Change My Address
   Check My Subscription Status
   Subscribe
   Re-subscribe
   Buy a Back Issue
   Buy Game Boxes
   Vote For a Game Idea

 I want to (no login required):
   Join Our Mailing List
   See What's Coming
   See All Our Products
   Check for Special Offers
   Read the Latest ATO News
   See the ATO Master Article index
   Get the Latest Addenda

Subscribe to Against the Odds

Against the Odds magazine investigates military history from a broad perspective. The economic, political, religious and social aspects of warfare are examined in concert with events on the battlefield.

Each issue of ATO features:

Informative and insightful articles showcasing the history behind events, plus regular columns by noted game designers providing insight on the latest trends and events.

A challenging, fun wargame that drops the players into truly desperate situations but gives them multiple options to alter history.

Professionally printed graphics, complete with large playing map and 200 to 360 die cut playing pieces.

And much more! Look for Against the Odds to cover simulation design issues, order of battle research, rule writing, play testing and graphic techniques as it evolves. Get yourself truly "connected" with games and gaming by subscribing to Against the Odds!

Click here to subscribe

© 2020 LPS Inc.

All | Upcoming Issues | Subscriptions | Back Issue List | The Annuals | Campaign Studies | Special Offers | Way of War Packs | Black Swans | Accessories | Parts | Sold Out

You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart | Go to Checkout

 

51 - "Almost a Miracle!"

When asked about it, years after it ended, George Washington said that the American victory was "little short of a standing miracle."

"Almost a Miracle!" uses our successful "Tarleton's Quarter!" as a game engine starting point to bring the Northern "half" of the American Revolution into play.

Will the British be able to impose "the King's Peace" on the northern colonies or will the revolution survive to birth a new nation?

The map and victory conditions for "Almost a Miracle!" show players why battles took place in key areas but also lets players explore those seemingly odd tertiary campaigns, like Halifax, Fort Pitt, and Quebec.

Designer David Jones forces both sides to deal with their own challenges. The British consistently failed to "live off the land" and had to buy or ship food to sustain their armies, while the Continentals struggled with purchasing power and transportation.

The game handles battles in both large and small scale, as both were critical to the War's outcome, with a system that models 18th Century combat and how it differed from later times, where morale, readiness, leadership, and mere chance all could be "the" critical factor at one time or another, and disease and desertion could be an army's biggest killer.

Special rules cover the short enlistments of the Continentals, the uncertainty of French support and entry, prisoner exchanges, and the variable support of Loyalists and Native Americans.

Both sides faced challenges they did not expect, and both sides contributed nearly as much to their own failures as they achieved in victory.

The game will provide insights into how narrowly the Americans succeeded and how close the British came to their own victory.

Bonus Extra! Buy this issue from us directly and get a set of the Designer's Notes for "Almost a Miracle!" by David Jones inside. Discover just how calibrated the game mechanics are with the events of real history.

"Almost a Miracle!" and issue #51 of ATO:

Map - One full color 22" x 51" set of mapsheets.
Counters - 280 full color die-cut pieces
Rules length - 16 pages
Charts and tables - 2 pages
Complexity - Medium
Playing time - Up to 8 hours
How challenging is it solitaire? - Average

Design - David Jones
Development - Lembit Tohver
Graphic Design - Mark Mahaffey (after Craig Grando)

Product Prices (includes shipping)
SKU Back Issue Type Price Qty.
A133Z-US Ziplock USA $34.95
A133B-US Boxed USA $39.95
A133Z-IN Ziplock International $49.95
A133B-IN Boxed International $59.95

Like the topic, designer, or types of challenges in this game?
You may also be interested in this product:

28 - "Tarleton's Quarter!"
 28 - "Tarleton's Quarter!" 		 
Tell a friend:

51 - "Almost a Miracle!"
View Larger Image


Read more about this game on Consimworld.

Click here to view the contents spread below (in PDF format) for this issue of Against the Odds Magazine!

Requires Adobe Acrobat Reader version 5 or later. Free download here.

Download the rules for "Almost a Miracle!" (in PDF format).